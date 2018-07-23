新浪时尚 > 时装 > 时尚资讯 > 正文

Lyst公布全球最热门10大品牌榜单

Lyst公布全球最热门10大品牌榜单
2018年07月23日 10:25 新浪时尚
缩小字体 放大字体 收藏 微博 微信

　　导语： Lyst公布了2018年第二季度最热门10大品牌榜单，Fendi成功挤进前10名。Kylie Jenner对其功不可没，Kylie在自己的Instagram上多次发布身穿Fendi裙子，佩戴Fendi包款的照片，Instagram上1.08亿粉丝的力量不容小觑。（转自：观潮网）

　　Lyst Index是Lyst全球时尚搜素引擎积累的数据，每季度根据500多万消费者月消费数据的分析，得出调查结果。

　　以下是具体榜单排名：

　　Hottest brands of Q2 2018 （April to June）2018第二季度最热门品牌（4月-6月）

　　00001。 Gucci （previously 2）

　　00002。 Off-White （4）

　　00003。 Balenciaga （1）

　　00004。 Givenchy （6）

　　00005。 Dolce & Gabbana （8）

　　00006。 Vetements （3）

　　00007。 Versace （21）

　　00008。 Fendi （17）

　　00009。 Nike （20）

　　00010。 Prada （11）

　　Hottest products of Q2 2018 2018第二季度最热门单品

　　00001。 Gucci GG logo belt

　　00002。 Fila Disruptor sneakers

　　00003。 Gucci logo-print swimsuit

　　00004。 Prada nylon and leather belt bag

　　00005。 Jacquemus Saudade dress

　　00006。 Off-White ℅ Virgil Abloh industrial belt

　　00007。 Chanel canvas cap-toe espadrille flats （pre-owned）

　　00008。 Céline Edge sunglasses

　　00009。 Goat Whitney dress

　　00010。 Balenciaga platform Crocs

我要反馈

精彩视频

新闻排行榜

产业资讯

明星公告栏

精彩原创

高清美图

专题策划

风向标

我爱试用

秀场库

化妆品库

新浪时尚意见反馈留言板

电话：400-690-0000 欢迎批评指正

新浪简介|广告服务|About Sina
联系我们|招聘信息|通行证注册
产品答疑|网站律师|SINA English

Copyright © 1996-2018 SINA Corporation

All Rights Reserved 新浪公司 版权所有