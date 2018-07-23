Lyst公布全球最热门10大品牌榜单

导语： Lyst公布了2018年第二季度最热门10大品牌榜单，Fendi成功挤进前10名。Kylie Jenner对其功不可没，Kylie在自己的Instagram上多次发布身穿Fendi裙子，佩戴Fendi包款的照片，Instagram上1.08亿粉丝的力量不容小觑。（转自：观潮网）
Lyst Index是Lyst全球时尚搜素引擎积累的数据，每季度根据500多万消费者月消费数据的分析，得出调查结果。
以下是具体榜单排名：
Hottest brands of Q2 2018 （April to June）2018第二季度最热门品牌（4月-6月）
00001。 Gucci （previously 2）
00002。 Off-White （4）
00003。 Balenciaga （1）
00004。 Givenchy （6）
00005。 Dolce & Gabbana （8）
00006。 Vetements （3）
00007。 Versace （21）
00008。 Fendi （17）
00009。 Nike （20）
00010。 Prada （11）
Hottest products of Q2 2018 2018第二季度最热门单品
00001。 Gucci GG logo belt
00002。 Fila Disruptor sneakers
00003。 Gucci logo-print swimsuit
00004。 Prada nylon and leather belt bag
00005。 Jacquemus Saudade dress
00006。 Off-White ℅ Virgil Abloh industrial belt
00007。 Chanel canvas cap-toe espadrille flats （pre-owned）
00008。 Céline Edge sunglasses
00009。 Goat Whitney dress
00010。 Balenciaga platform Crocs